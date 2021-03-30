UAPB’s Marching Band Wins ‘All Hail The Queen: HBCU Band Tribute’ Hosted By National Geographic and Watch The Bands

As seen in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Special to The Commercial. Click HERE to watch the complete story.

Pine Bluff, AR (March 26, 2021) – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) Marching Band (M4), was awarded the $5,000 grand prize for their performance of one of Franklin’s greatest hits, “Freeway of Love.”

“I consider this award to reflect the hard work of our students and talented staff that have brought this to fruition,” said John Graham, Band Director for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. “We are honored to celebrate the life and legacy of Aretha Franklin. She inspired people to respect and love one another.”

Marking Aretha Franklin’s birthday, National Geographic’s GENIUS: ARETHA and Watch The Bands, an online platform that focuses on preserving and promoting the marching band and dance culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) which is owned by Watch The Yard, announced that UAPB’s Marching Band had been named the winner of “All Hail The Queen: HBCU Band Tribute.

The Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South (M4) is under the direction of Mr. John Graham and Assistant directors, Mr. Darryl Evans and Mr. Harold Fooster. M4 performs for all home football games and travels to almost all games away from campus. The marching band has made appearances at the Gateway Classic, Professional football games, national television, and countless “Battle of the Bands” competitions. Each year M4 hosts its “Band Day”, where several high school bands from throughout the country get the opportunity to attend a Golden Lion football game, play as a mass band, and perform their half-time shows for each other. The Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South performed in the 2008 inaugural parade of President Barack Obama.

