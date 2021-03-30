UAPB hopes to reduce virus spread with COVID testing, vaccinations after spring break University of AR at Pine Bluff / 2 days ago March 30, 2021 As seen on KATV. Click HERE to watch the complete story. Pine Bluff, AR (March 29, 2021) – Nursing students at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) performed nasal swab COVID testing for students who returned to campus on Monday. On their first day back from spring break, nursing students volunteered to help stop the spread of the virus by providing free COVID-19 testing inside the STEM Building for faculty and students. Diann Williams (MSN, RN, CNE), the chairperson for the Department of Nursing, said the students were passionate about keeping their peers safe. “We must stay cognizant of the virus and realize it is still a very real threat to our community and our nation,” said Williams. “Our nursing students believe they have an obligation to ensure everyone returns to campus healthy and remains safe.” The Department of Nursing is committed to preparing competent baccalaureate graduates who can provide quality nursing care for diverse populations at all system levels within diverse health care settings. Williams said her students gained valuable real-world experiences that are essentially for learning and growth. “COVID testing is an added layer of protection for our campus community,” Williams explained. “Approximately 75-80 students were tested. However, the clinic was open to all students, faculty, and staff interested in being tested.” The Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree program incorporates liberal arts and nursing coursework in curricula that provide the education and skills necessary for a lifetime of personal and professional growth. The science and liberal arts components of the curricula provide the student with a foundation for advanced studies at the upper-division nursing levels and prepare graduates to engage in the full scope of professional nursing practice across all healthcare settings. The admission deadline for Fall 2021 acceptance has been extended. For more information about the Department of Nursing, click HERE. Share this:Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...