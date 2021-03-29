Annual Bi-States Cooperative Extension Program Small Scale Producer Conference to be Held April 29

Debbie Archer | School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences

The 11th Annual Bi-States Cooperative Extension Program Small Scale Producer Conference will be held virtually Thursday, April 29, beginning at 9:25 a.m. Conference topics will include the Natural Resources Conservation Service EQIP cost-share program, silviculture, timber management, beef herd health, best practices for co-grazing goats and cattle, virtual farm tourism and timber exemption.

The conference is sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) Small Farm Program and Prairie View A&M University (PVA&MU) Agriculture and Natural Resources Program. To register, go to https://pvpanther.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwqc-qqqjIvGdAqXFllZa-n0rgYquuRgk05. For more information contact Kandi Williams, UAPB Extension program aide, at 870-571-9428 or williamska@uapb.edu or Brandon Hawkins, PVA&MU Extension agent, at 903-6286702 or brhawkins@pvamu.edu.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all of its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.