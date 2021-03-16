Annual Bi-States Cooperative Extension Program Horticulture Conference to be Held March 25

/ 5 hours ago March 16, 2021

Debbie Archer | School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences

The 11th Annual Bi-States Cooperative Extension Program Horticulture Conference will be held virtually Thursday, March 25, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Conference topics will include lost heirloom apple cultivars, specialty crops, small acreage crop production, soil health, plant diseases, beneficial insect pollinators in the garden and urban forestry.

The conference is sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) Small Farm Program and Prairie View A&M University (PVA&MU) Agriculture and Natural Resources Program. To register, go to https://pvpanther.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0scu-hqzMoGNS85w9lbRCzKmgjTYs4qm66. For more information contact Kandi Williams, UAPB Extension program aide, at 870-571-9428 or williamska@uapb.edu or Brandon Hawkins, PVA&MU Extension agent, at 903-6286702 or brhawkins@pvamu.edu.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all of its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.

